Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Park Hills Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

