Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.