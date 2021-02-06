 Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low 11F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.59. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

