Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.