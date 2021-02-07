 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mainly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

