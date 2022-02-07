Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.