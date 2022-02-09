 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News