Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Thursday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

