Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
