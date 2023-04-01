Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
