Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
