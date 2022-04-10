Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
