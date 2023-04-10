Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
