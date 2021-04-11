 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News