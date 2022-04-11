Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.