The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorr…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 …
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Friday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. There is a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Park Hills…