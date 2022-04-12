Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.