The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
