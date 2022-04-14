Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 …
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Friday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. There is a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Park Hills…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…