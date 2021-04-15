Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
