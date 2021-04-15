Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.