Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
