Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Park Hills will see warm …
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The f…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's co…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…