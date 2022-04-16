Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.