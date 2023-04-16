Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
