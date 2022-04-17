Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.