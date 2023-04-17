Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
