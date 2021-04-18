Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.