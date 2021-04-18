 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

