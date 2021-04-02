Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.