Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
