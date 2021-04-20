Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.