Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degree…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is foreca…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in t…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Tuesda…
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Occasional light rain. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Park Hills folks should…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's co…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Winds…