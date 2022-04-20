Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
