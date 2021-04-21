 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

