Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.