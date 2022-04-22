Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
