Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
