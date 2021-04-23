Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.