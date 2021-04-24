 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

