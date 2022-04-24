Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.