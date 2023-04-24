Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
