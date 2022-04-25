Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
