Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degree…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Peri…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahe…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot …
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The forecast is ca…