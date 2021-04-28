 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from WED 1:00 PM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

