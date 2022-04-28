Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

It will be a warm day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.