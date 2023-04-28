Temperatures will be warm Friday in Park Hills. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Partl…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low…