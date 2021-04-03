 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

