Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

