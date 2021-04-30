 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

