Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.