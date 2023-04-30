Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Park Hills. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…