Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
