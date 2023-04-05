Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
