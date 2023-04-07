Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 9:13 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
